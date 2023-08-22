Ameesha Patel Blames Salman Khan For Failure Of Yeh Hai Jalwa; Recalls 'Hit & Run' Incident

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel recently revealed her views on the underperformance of her film 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', that released in 2002.

The movie, co-starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, failed to make waves at the box office, leaving Patel to reflect on what could have been the reason behind it. Ameesha has revealed about the same in her conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

AMEESHA FEELS YEH HAI JALWA FAILED BECAUSE OF SALMAN

According to Patel, 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', directed by David Dhawan, possessed all the elements of a hit. With Salman Khan at his most dashing and a memorable musical score, the film seemed poised for success.

However, Patel believes that the media frenzy surrounding Salman Khan's 'hit-and-run' case overshadowed the movie's potential triumph.

'Yeh Hai Jalwa' was released on July 3, 2002, but the year took a dark turn for Salman Khan. On September 28, 2002, he was arrested after his car collided with a bakery in Mumbai, resulting in a fatality and injuries. Initially facing charges of culpable homicide, the actor's legal woes threw a cloud over the film's release.

She stated, "“Yeh Hai Jalwa was one of the best films by David Dhawan. Salman never looked more handsome, the music & everything was good. But I think earlier the media gave news & the audiences were not so open to accept some negative news on their favourite actors. Salman's accident had newly happened so 'Yeh Hai Jalwa' got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…this one film would have really done well.”

ON ANOTHER FLOP 'ZAMEER'

Ameesha Patel also discussed another film that fell victim to unforeseen circumstances: 'Zameer'. A remake of a critically acclaimed Tamil film, it starred Ajay Devgn and Patel herself. Tragically, the film's producer passed away just before its release, preventing it from reaching its intended audience.

Despite these setbacks, Patel is forging ahead in her career, recently returning to the big screen in 'Gadar 2'. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, reunites Patel with co-star Sunny Deol as they reprise their iconic roles from the original hit.

