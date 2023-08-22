Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Her To Retire From Films After Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has revealed an interesting incident about her early days in the industry while celebrating the success of Gadar 2.

The actress, who captured hearts with her performances as Sakina in first part itself, recalled a conversation with the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali that left her both perplexed and motivated.

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI ASKED AMEESHA TO RETIRE FROM MOVIES

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha shared that after her breakthrough in the first part of the Gadar saga, Bhansali reached out with an extraordinary compliment. "Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, complimentary letter to me," she recalled. However, his words of praise took an unexpected turn. "And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’"

Bhansali's reasoning was as thought-provoking as it was unexpected. He likened Ameesha's early success to monumental classics like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Mother India." Ameesha confessed, "I didn't understand it at that time as I was a kid & very new to the film world."

ALL OF HER FILMS WERE COMPARED TO GADAR

As the years went by, Ameesha realized the wisdom in Bhansali's words. Despite achieving hits like "Humraaz," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa," and "Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.," none could scale the heights of Gadar's monumental success. "Gadar has set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that...became a straight comparison to Gadar," she admitted.

Now, with the release of Gadar 2, Ameesha's journey comes full circle. The sequel, directed by Anil Sharma, rekindles the chemistry between Ameesha and Sunny Deol after 22 years.