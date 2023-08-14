Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Is More Than OMG 2's Total Earnings So Far

As the weekend which witnessed the biggest box office clash of the year came to an end, the audiences have in front of them a clear winner. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has wrecked havoc in theatres and despite OMG 2 recording steady figures, the mania for the film is nowhere close to that of its competition.

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh has not only kicked off a storm in Pakistan in Gadar 2, but the actor has also created an uproar in Indian theatres with his film.

Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 till date, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which released in January this year.

Gadar 2 triumphs over OMG 2

As the weekend ended, Gadar 2 recorded some staggering figures as it earned in a single day what OMG 2 could not collect in the past three days combined.

On Sunday, Gadar 2 earned a whopping Rs 52 crore, and with that, it has easily zoomed into the Rs 100 crore club. The total collection of the Sunny Deol-starrer now stands at Rs 135 crore.

On the other hand, OMG 2 witnessed a major jump in numbers on Sunday as it raked in Rs 17.55, and the total has now mounted to Rs 43.11 crore, which is less than half of what Gadar 2 recorded in a single day.

With Independence Day falling on Tuesday this year, both the films have the privilege of enjoying an extended weekend. While the Gadar 2 mania has been evident since its first day itself, the positive word of mouth for OMG 2 is reflecting steadily in its numbers as the days pass.

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Gadar 2 has brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena on the silver screens after over two decades, and this time, the hero is not fighting for the love of his life, but for his son. The 2001 Gadar highlighted the life of people in Indian and Pakistan immediately after the partition, and Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

As for OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi is seen fighting for proper sex education in Indian schools and taking up arms against the entire education system of the country, with Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva by his side.

The film was mired in controversies prior to its release and it was even granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board, thus, decreasing the footfall considerably for the film.