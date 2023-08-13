 Akshay Kumar Reacts To OMG 2 Receiving A Certificate By CBFC: 'Pehli Adult Film Hai Jo...' (WATCH)
Akshay Kumar expressed his disappointment with the certification and said the film is for teenagers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has finally reacted to the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) giving 'Adults Only' certification to his latest film OMG 2. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film courted controversy for its plot revolving around sex education in Indian schools.

The film hit theatres on August 11 and it has been well received by the audiences. Days after its release, Akshay expressed his disappointment with the certification and said the film is for teenagers.

The makers shared a video in which the actor is seen promoting the film at a theatre in Mumbai. After the film's screening, he thanked the audience for the love and support.

Taking a sly dig at the CBFC, Akshay then said, "Kamaal ki baat bataon, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai." He also said that the film should be screened in schools.

Check out the video here:

OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day at the box office and so far, the film has earned Rs 25 crore.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 revolves around the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj) a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his son. Akshay as Lord Shiva guides him through difficult times.

The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's OMG - Oh My God! which was a critical and commercial success in 2012.

OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl. Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie.

