G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Ram Charan hails 'India's strong culture'; dances to 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR

At the ongoing G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Mega Power Star Ram Charan wowed audiences with his effortless charm and infectious intellect, as the 'RRR' actor represented Indian cinema, in front of the global dignitaries present.

Speaking to film journalist Mayank Shekhar, the actor expressed pride over how India's rich culture found global resonance and recognition in the world, following the success of 'RRR'. He said, It took 95 years for our Indian film indsutry to get recognition internationally. I'm just proud of that fact that the West and the East have taken interest in our films and our emotion, which is so rooted to our culture and our traditions. Not keeping any other country's feelings or emotions, a true Indian director, a true Indian producer, true Indian actors and true Indian emotions went across the globe and achieved what it did. I'm just proud and I thank my director for doing this. This is a pure desi film."

When asked about the unprecedented success of the song 'Naatu Naatu' that made the world dance on their feet, the actor jokingly added that the thought about the song makes his knees weak. He said, "We shot this song for 70 odd days and when I think of that song, my knees still wobble. I get knee pains. When you do it, you do it and you do it for the passion of the song. I swear, none of the team members knew where it was going to reach. We were so happy for the appreciation we got in India."

Of course, the actor sportingly took the opportunity to shake a leg with the Ambassador of South Korea Chang Jae-bok to the infectious song.

Speaking about the opportunity to be present in Srinagar and what does the experience of visiting the beautiful state means to him, the 'Game Changer' actor added, "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. I've shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone."

As the actor concluded his short and brief session at the Summit, he interacted with the media present and spoke about his visit to Srinagar. He said, "We love Kashmir. it is such a beautiful place. It is the best place they chose to have the G20 meeting: Actor Ram Charan in J&K's Srinagar for the third G20 Tourism Working Group"

The actor, who has now become a global phenomenon, post the success of 'RRR', will be next seen in S.Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. He is also expecting his first-born with wife Upasana Kamineni.