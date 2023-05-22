 Actor Ram Charan at G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Japan has become my new favourite country
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActor Ram Charan at G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Japan has become my new favourite country

Actor Ram Charan at G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Japan has become my new favourite country

The 'RRR' actor attended the event as the face of Indian cinema

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Mega Power Star Ram Charan was in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, as he attended the ongoing 3-day G20 Summit in Srinagar, as the face of Indian cinema. Speaking at the Summit, the actor admitted of his new found love and respect for Japan as a country.

Read Also
Telugu superstar Ram Charan to attend G20 Summit in Srinagar, RRR actor will discuss 'film tourism'
article-image

In an interactive session with film journalist Mayank Shekhar, the actor spoke about how the love and warmth received in Japan for 'RRR', proved to be instrumental in translating into the momentous global acclaim that the film went on to acquire.

He said, "Japan has become my new favourite country. The culture, the people, it is a special country. I'll tell you why. When we went to promote 'RRR' in the country, it was huge. We made about a 150 million in the country and I thanked the Japanese audience. They're so, so warm."

Read Also
Jr. NTR or Ram Charan? Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned by Hollywood reporter's question on who is the...
article-image

Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child

The actor also cheekily added what makes the country special for him, "My wife (Upasana Kamineni Konidela) is carrying right now. She is in her seventh month and the magic happened in Japan." The audience present laughed and beamed alongwith the actor, as they clapped in happiness.

Check out his speech below:

RAM CHARAN ON THE PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Charan and wife Upasana, who have been married for more than a decade are expecting their first child and are currently in the third trimester. Earlier in summer 2023, the couple hosted different baby shower bashes in Dubai and Hyderabad, respectively.

Professionally, the year has been very gratifying for Charan, whose popularity went global following 'RRR's big win under the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. He will be next seen in S. Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Read Also
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela host friends & family at their baby shower in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri

BREAKING: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri

Times when BTS’ V went shirtless & left ARMY wanting more

Times when BTS’ V went shirtless & left ARMY wanting more

G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Ram Charan hails 'India's strong culture'; dances to 'Naatu Naatu' song...

G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Ram Charan hails 'India's strong culture'; dances to 'Naatu Naatu' song...

Parineeti Chopra on falling in love with Raghav Chadha: ‘One breakfast together and I knew…’

Parineeti Chopra on falling in love with Raghav Chadha: ‘One breakfast together and I knew…’

Zeenat Aman shares throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan as Laawaris completes 42 years: 'We were both...

Zeenat Aman shares throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan as Laawaris completes 42 years: 'We were both...