Actor Ram Charan at G20 2023 Summit in Srinagar: Japan has become my new favourite country

Mega Power Star Ram Charan was in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, as he attended the ongoing 3-day G20 Summit in Srinagar, as the face of Indian cinema. Speaking at the Summit, the actor admitted of his new found love and respect for Japan as a country.

In an interactive session with film journalist Mayank Shekhar, the actor spoke about how the love and warmth received in Japan for 'RRR', proved to be instrumental in translating into the momentous global acclaim that the film went on to acquire.

He said, "Japan has become my new favourite country. The culture, the people, it is a special country. I'll tell you why. When we went to promote 'RRR' in the country, it was huge. We made about a 150 million in the country and I thanked the Japanese audience. They're so, so warm."

Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child

The actor also cheekily added what makes the country special for him, "My wife (Upasana Kamineni Konidela) is carrying right now. She is in her seventh month and the magic happened in Japan." The audience present laughed and beamed alongwith the actor, as they clapped in happiness.

Charan and wife Upasana, who have been married for more than a decade are expecting their first child and are currently in the third trimester. Earlier in summer 2023, the couple hosted different baby shower bashes in Dubai and Hyderabad, respectively.

Professionally, the year has been very gratifying for Charan, whose popularity went global following 'RRR's big win under the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. He will be next seen in S. Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.