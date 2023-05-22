Telugu superstar Ram Charan to attend G20 Summit in Srinagar, RRR actor will discuss 'film tourism'

Ram Charan at Srinagar airport | Twitter

Actor Ram Charan is all set to attend the G20 summit. The three-day event is scheduled to take place from May 22 to May 24. It will discuss major economies and global issues.

The RRR star was spotted at Srinagar airport on Monday afternoon. He will reportedly attend the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media platforms.

About 60 foreign delegates arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day. This is the first international meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019.

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently readying himself for the shoot and eventual release of 'Game Changer', co-starring Kiara Advani. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will be a bilingual release in Telugu and Tamil.

Featuring Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra and others, 'Game Changer' will be produced by Dil Raju and will feature music by Thaman S.

The actor is also all set to become a father soon. Ram and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. They announced pregnancy after 10 years of marriage.

