From Tila Jagu Dya to tribute for corona warriors: Top Amruta Fadnavis’ songs which were launched in 2020

Apart from being a successful banker and staunch critique of ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, former CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis is also a singer.

The banker has several songs on her account, produced by the music labels like T-Series. In 2020, Amruta Fadnavis released few songs including her tribute for the corona warriors and the song promoting women empowerment.

However, these are not the only songs of Amruta Fadnavis that were released this year. Here's the list of her songs released in 2020:

1. Tila Jagu Dya

Amruta Fadnavis had released her song titled Tila Jagu Dya on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The song, dedicated to women, was released by T-Series Marathi.