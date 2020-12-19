From Tila Jagu Dya to tribute for corona warriors: Top Amruta Fadnavis’ songs which were launched in 2020

Apart from being a successful banker and staunch critique of ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, former CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis is also a singer.
The banker has several songs on her account, produced by the music labels like T-Series. In 2020, Amruta Fadnavis released few songs including her tribute for the corona warriors and the song promoting women empowerment.
However, these are not the only songs of Amruta Fadnavis that were released this year. Here's the list of her songs released in 2020:
1. Tila Jagu Dya
Amruta Fadnavis had released her song titled Tila Jagu Dya on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The song, dedicated to women, was released by T-Series Marathi.
2. Tu Mandir Tu Shivala
Tu Mandir Tu Shivala is sung by Amruta Fadnavis. The Music is composed by Ashish More and the lyrics are penned by Raju Sapkal. The song is dedicated to corona warriors, who are performing their duties day and night, even in the face of this epidemic, risking their lives, for the safety of their country and countrymen.
3. Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain
Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain is also sung by Amruta Fadnavis. It is composed by Kaamod Subhash and the lyrics of this new song are penned by Abhijit Joshi. Video directed by Raajeev Walia.
4. BETIYAAN Pride Of Nation
The song Betiyaan is sung by Shreya Goshal, Amruta Fadnavis, Neeti Mohan, Shalmali Kholgade & Palak Muchhal. Nisschal Zaveri has given the music and lyrics are written by Raqueeb Alam.
5. Cover of Lionel Richie’s Hello
Hello is a song by Lionel Richie. Amruta Fadnavis has sung a cover and the song was released on the occasion of Valentines' day.
