'Talking about personal attacks...': Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav Thackeray, cites wife Amruta's Twitter bouts with Sena leaders

Fadnavis accused the MVA government of making personal attacks, adding that this was not something the BJP indulged in. The BJP leader said that he had not seen any chief minister in Maharashtra, other than Uddhav Thackeray, who threatened the opposition "so much", and said his recent interview to 'Saamana' (Shiv Sena mouthpiece) did not befit the constitutional post he held.

“We have never made personal attacks. if we are talking about personal attacks, Shiv Sena leaders have attacked my wife but I have never made a fuss over it,” Fadnavis said.

Over the last year, Amruta Fadnavis has had several critical exchanges online with political leaders affiliated with the MVA. Most recently, she had sparred on Twitter with Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi over the decision of the Mumbai police to transfer salary accounts from Axis Bank to HDFC Bank.

Chaturvedi took to Twitter reiterating the decision and stating that it was much needed "considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen". Amruta who is the vice-president and corporate head (West India) of Axis Bank appeared to be miffed over the comment, emphasising that Axis was not her "family bank".

And thus began a war of words. Incidentally, this is not the only exchange that the two have had over the last year.