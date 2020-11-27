'We live in a democracy...': Fadnavis slams MVA govt as Bombay HC raps BMC over demolition of Kangana's bungalow

Soon after the verdicts, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter stating that the recent decisions should be an "eye opener" for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. While he had not named anyone in the tweets, these are the only two cases that fit the bill.

"The judgements pronounced by Hon SC and Hon Mumbai HC is a tight slap on the MVA Government. This should be an eye opener for this MVA Govt which should realise that they cannot suppress and silence every voice raised against them the way they did recently, by the abuse of power," he tweeted.