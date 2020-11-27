BMC vs Kangana: Bombay HC slams civic body for demolition; warns actor against 'loose and irresponsible statements'

Slamming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, Bombay High Court on Friday said that the action was "bad in law and unauthorized".

At the same time, the Court also asked Kangana to exercise restraint while making "loose and irresponsible statements".

The court has also stated that it does not approve the loose and irresponsible statements made by her against the state government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood.

In addition to this, the bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagal appointed a valuer, who would inspect the bungalow site and set compensation, which will be paid by BMC for demolishing 40 percent of her bungalow.