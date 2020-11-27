Kangana Ranaut labelled a ‘hypocrite’ after she meets ‘drug addict’ Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Actress Kangana Ranaut who embarked on a crusade against the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, movie mafia and nepotism, has now been labelled as a hypocrite for sharing her rendezvous with actor Sanjay Dutt.
Back in August, it was revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. In October, Dutt shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease.
Kangana, who is in Hyderabad for her shoot, met Dutt, who was stationed at the same hotel.
Sharing a picture on Twitter, the actress wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”
However, Kangana’s followers called her out for the hypocrisy, given how Dutt battled drug addiction in the past and is also the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.
One user wrote, “Seriously...After all the way u bursted on them and going and meeting them.... hypocrisy.”
“Drugs walo ke against ladte ladte unse hi meeting wah,” added another.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
Sanjay Dutt has always been vocal about his drug abuse and how it changed his life and for this he tries to gives his own example. The actor is also associated with many NGOs for drug free India.
In an interview with India Today, Dutt said "Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I'm finished. The fear of relapse is in the first five-six months of quitting. I diverted my mind in the gym. I started feeling good with my body."
Back in March, Kangana, in a video stated that she became a drug addict once.
"Jaise hi main ghar se bhaagi, dedh-do saal me main ek film star thi, ek drug addict thi. Meri zindagi me itne saare kaand chal rahe the ki main aise logo ke haathon mein lag chuki thi, jahaan itna sab danger ho chuka tha meri life me (soon after I ran away from my house, in around one and a half to two years I became a film star and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people, where all these dangerous things happened in my life)," Kangana says in the video, which she posted while she was spending time at her house in Manali.
The video surfaced shortly after Kangana made allegations of widespread drug use in Bollywood. A few days ago, she had claimed that 99 per cent of the film industry was on cocaine, and agreed that top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, should volunteer for blood tests to prove they are clean.
Kangana also referred to Rhea Chakraborty, arrested as part of the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, as a "small time druggie" on social media.
In a tweet, Kangana had written: "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."
