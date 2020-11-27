Kangana Ranaut labelled a ‘hypocrite’ after she meets ‘drug addict’ Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Actress Kangana Ranaut who embarked on a crusade against the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, movie mafia and nepotism, has now been labelled as a hypocrite for sharing her rendezvous with actor Sanjay Dutt.

Back in August, it was revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. In October, Dutt shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease.

Kangana, who is in Hyderabad for her shoot, met Dutt, who was stationed at the same hotel.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, the actress wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”