From Sunny Leone to Erica Fernandes, here's what celebs are binge-watching amid lockdown

Anurag Kashyap recently shared a list of five must watch web series and films. Saif Ali Khan in an interview with a tabloid spoke about the shows he is watching (and re-watching) which included hits like ‘Fargo’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Altered Carbon’, to name a few. So we thought to dig a little deeper and she what other Bollywood and television peeps are watching. After several phone calls and messages, here’s what we found:

Sunny Leone: I am currently watching the web series ‘Ozak’ on Netflix.

Varun Sharma: I am watching ‘Peaky Blinders’ (the show is gripping and a fun watch).

Erica Fernandes: I just finished watching ‘Special Ops’ on Hotstar. Currently, I am watching Two and a Half Men’ and also a lot of documentaries and movies too.

Karanvir Bohra: We (me and my wife) are binge-watching ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix), ‘26/11’ (Zee5), ‘Special Ops’ (Hotstar), ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ (Netflix). I am watching all the recommendations my friends are sharing with me.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: At the moment I'm binge-watching a show named ‘Grace and Frankie’ on Netflix. I am totally addicted to it. It's such a light-hearted and fabulous show with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They are two dynamic women and gorgeous even at their age.