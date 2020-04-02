From Sunny Leone to Erica Fernandes, here's what celebs are binge-watching amid lockdown

Anurag Kashyap recently shared a list of five must watch web series and films. Saif Ali Khan in an interview with a tabloid spoke about the shows he is watching (and re-watching) which included hits like ‘Fargo’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Altered Carbon’, to name a few. So we thought to dig a little deeper and she what other Bollywood and television peeps are watching. After several phone calls and messages, here’s what we found:
Sunny Leone: I am currently watching the web series ‘Ozak’ on Netflix.
Varun Sharma: I am watching ‘Peaky Blinders’ (the show is gripping and a fun watch).
Erica Fernandes: I just finished watching ‘Special Ops’ on Hotstar. Currently, I am watching Two and a Half Men’ and also a lot of documentaries and movies too.
Karanvir Bohra: We (me and my wife) are binge-watching ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix), ‘26/11’ (Zee5), ‘Special Ops’ (Hotstar), ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ (Netflix). I am watching all the recommendations my friends are sharing with me.
Vahbiz Dorabjee: At the moment I'm binge-watching a show named ‘Grace and Frankie’ on Netflix. I am totally addicted to it. It's such a light-hearted and fabulous show with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They are two dynamic women and gorgeous even at their age.
Shantanu Maheshwari: I am watching ‘Caliphate’ (Netflix) and ‘The Test’ (Amazon Prime). ‘Caliphate’ came as a suggestion on my home page, I watched the trailer and found it interesting; once I started watching it I got hooked to it. I usually don’t watch this type of series but the story has good twists and great performance by the cast, and as I said I am hooked. ‘The Test’ is a documentary of Australian men’s cricket team which talks about their redemption post the ball-tampering case. My brother is a cricket fan, while he was watching I happened to pass by and got glued to it. It is an inspiring story and the documentary has beautifully portrayed the team's hard work which I could relate to and it makes you question so many things.
Sourabh Raaj Jain: During the day we are mostly watching reruns of cartoons on TV. At night, post the babies' sleep we try to watch some series, old B&W movies, and the latest films that we missed watching due to constant work. We recently saw ‘Parasite’.
Arti Singh: I am currently watching ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Bigg Boss’. ‘Gossip Girl’ is the first-ever series I am watching as my work doesn’t permit me to be in front of the TV all day long. And thought of watching ‘Bigg Boss’ to see myself in the game, as I feel it’s better to learn from one’s own mistakes if they have been done.
Vivek Dahiya: I’m a fan of underdog stories hence I enjoy shows like ‘Ragnarok’ and ‘Iron Fist’. They both are nobody until they discover their superpowers. Another show I really enjoyed lately is ‘Living With Yourself’.
Nikitin Dheer: Just started ‘Special Ops’ (it’s very good). I also enjoy watching old movies like ‘Anand’, ‘Golmaal’, etc. I am also catching up on ‘Vikings and Spartacus’ as well.
Sayantani Ghosh: I finished watching ‘This is Us’ (current season). It’s one of my favourite shows. Other ones are ‘Asur’, ‘Special Ops’…I feel the Indian web content has really improved. ‘The Morning Show’ again is a must-watch with some great performances. I am also watching ‘The Family Man’, I think Manoj Bajpayee and the entire cast is really good. Also my go-to show is ‘Friends’ (I'm a true fan of Jennifer Aniston). The current situation we are in, whenever I feel tensed and worried I switch on ‘Friends’.
Flora Saini: My favourites are ‘Insides Edge’, ‘Gandii Baat’, ‘She’, ‘You’ and movies like ‘Section 376’ (loved Richa Chadha), ‘Stree’ and ‘Article 15.
Rahul Sharma (currently seen in Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi on Dangal TV): He feels it is best to watch comedy shows right now. "We are going through crisis. I am catching up on ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. It’s a light comedy and you can watch any episode. There is no need to follow (all the episodes) like daily soaps.
Aparna Dixit (currently seen in Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi on Dangal TV): Amidst the lockdown where one has ample of self-time, I feel it is important to watch your own work and analyse spaces for improvement and enjoy the show. At the moment, I am watching my own show 'Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi'. Normally, it gets difficult to take out time, hence I am also watching shows of my fellow industry friends. It's always good to see each other's work and appreciate them for the same. Also, my brother Agam and I love watching ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and hence are catching up on all the old episodes.
Tarun Khanna (plays Lord Shiva in Devi-Aadi Parashakti): I’m watching one series every day. Some of the recent ones which I liked are ‘She’ on Netflix, ‘Deuce’ on Hotstar premium and ‘Sherlock Holmes.
Shiny Doshi (currently seen in Alif Laila which airs on Dangal TV): I am currently watching ‘Hemlock Grove’ on Netflix and catching up on all Bollywood films on Amazon Prime. I recently watched ‘Jawani Deewani’ and while the wishlist is long, I hope to finish ‘Parasite’ soon.
Ankit Arora: I am generally not into binge-watching series, however, I am a fan of old Bollywood movies and songs. Now that I have time I am watching all old movies of Amitabh Bachchan sir and other great actors of those times.
Aishwarya Sakhuja: ‘Asur’ (Voot select) beause I am an Arshad Warsi fan; ‘Afsos’ (Amazon Prime) because the writer of the show is a fab stand-up comedian and ‘Vinyl’ (Hotstar) it seemed like something worth watching.
Kratika Sengar: Finished watching the Norwegian show ‘Ragnarok’, ‘She’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Special Ops’.
Gaurav S Bajaj: Binge watching on my very close friend’s series ‘Special Ops’. I am also catching up on a lot of films that I missed out on.
Krishna Mukherjee: I am binge watching ‘Friends’, ‘Gossip Girl’ and I recently finished ‘You’. I started watching ‘Asur’ and I am hooked on to it.
