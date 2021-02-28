From Shakti to Naagin: Sudden changes in storyline guarantee TRP leap

Mumbai: From Nyra suddenly dying in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her doppelganger making an entrance to the role of Shyam ending in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, television storylines often leave us amazed and wondering as to why and how the makers decide these sudden changes, sometimes executed almost overnight. It is all about ratings, of course. Many TV actors say they have no option but to adhere to these changes brought in by producers, some of which may even mean that their characters getting cut out of the show.

Actor Mrunal Jain, who is known for his shows Bandini, Hitler Didi and Uttaran, says actors are aware of the fact that storylines can change at short notice. "Indian television is all about drama and things like TRPs are not in an actor's hand. There are many things that bring out changes in TRPs. A show might do well if it talks about a current raging issue which can create the kind of drama that viewers want. But one thing is true -- TRP ratings makes characters die or vanish and this leads to drama, which in turn leads to more TRPs," he says.