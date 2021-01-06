Rashami Desai rubbishes rumours of bagging 'Naagin 4' because of Vikas Gupta

Television actress Rashsami Desai has finally reacted to rumours that it was Vikas Gupta who had taken the call to replace Jasmin Bhasin and rope her in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'.
In an interview, Rashami rubbished the reports and said that it was the decision of the channel and the production house to rope her in and her 'friend' Vikas Gupta had no say in it.
"My landing the role of Shalakha had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta. It was a decision completely taken by the channel and production house. I don’t know from where such rumours have emerged. Vikas is a friend and that’s why I am fond of him and no other reason," Desai was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
This comes after a report claimed that television producer Vikas Gupta had decided to remove actress Jasmin Bhasin and replace her with Rashami Desai in the Colors TV show.
A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It was Vikas Gupta who took the call to remove Jasmin Bhasin and replace her with Rashami Desai as Nayantara. Since then, Rashami Desai grew fonder of Vikas, they buried the hatchet, and this is also the reason why Rashami is strongly backing up Vikas during his journey in BB 14."
Television producer Vikas Gupta and actress Jasmin Bhasin are currently part of the fourteenth season of 'Bigg Boss'.