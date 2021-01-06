Rashami Desai rubbishes rumours of bagging 'Naagin 4' because of Vikas Gupta

Television actress Rashsami Desai has finally reacted to rumours that it was Vikas Gupta who had taken the call to replace Jasmin Bhasin and rope her in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'.

In an interview, Rashami rubbished the reports and said that it was the decision of the channel and the production house to rope her in and her 'friend' Vikas Gupta had no say in it.

"My landing the role of Shalakha had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta. It was a decision completely taken by the channel and production house. I don’t know from where such rumours have emerged. Vikas is a friend and that’s why I am fond of him and no other reason," Desai was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

This comes after a report claimed that television producer Vikas Gupta had decided to remove actress Jasmin Bhasin and replace her with Rashami Desai in the Colors TV show.