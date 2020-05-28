From Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ to Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Paatal Lok’, dark humour shows that will make you ROFL

Did that joke make you grimace or recoil in horror? Or did you laugh out loud even though you know you probably shouldn't? It's a horrific joke that some would categorize as "dark humour," and it's not for everyone, obviously. From Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man to Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok, there is an endless list of amazing dark humour shows for everyone out there.

Amidst the tough times, fans have often sought the titles that could be a source of fun and entertainment to face the challenges with a smile. Streaming services are striving hard to keep you entertained with every possible genre. However, if you are someone who loves dark humour you need to check out this shows at least once.

Here are 5 binge-watch worthy dark humour shows that will make you ROFL

1) Paatal Lok

If you are someone who likes crime, thriller and suspense – Paatal Lok should be in your watch list. This Amazon Prime Video’s recent release is a well-packaged entertainer, promising lots of drama. The show highlights the dark realities of the society and revolves around an honest police officer who tries his every bit to become a ‘Forever HERO’ in the eyes of his family. Watch Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video.