Mrs. Serial Killer Movie Review: Shirish Kunder's travesty makes TikTok videos look like a Scorsese masterpiece

In this Netflix original movie, a renowned gynaecologist Mrityunjoy (Manoj Bajpayee) is arrested on the charges of murdering six unmarried, pregnant women and bottling up their foetuses in an underground chamber of his unused property in a quaint town of Uttarakhand. His wife, Sona, believes that Mrityunjoy is innocent and that the beefy police officer Imran (Mohit Raina), Sona’s former boyfriend, is trying to frame her husband. In order to get Mrityunjoy out of jail, Sona goes to unforeseen lengths, only to realise that she was played all along.

If the story sounds unintelligent to you, wait, the film boasts of some of the most ridiculous dialogues you’ve ever heard. “Tumhare bache ne tumhare papo ki keemat chukai hai,” “I am not a f**king ice cream” and “A male gynaecologist is like a bald hair stylist,” are some of the dialogues which will make you cringe.

In a scene in the movie, a character says to Jacqueline, “Trying to scare me with your psycho stare, I can do better,” and I was like “Exactly!”

The Sri Lankan actor has been in the movie business for more than 10 years, but most of her other films expect her only to dance and mouth a couple of dialogues. However, Kunder has staged a complete movie on her shoulders which are best for grooving to Badshaah's tracks.

The director, who is also credited for writing, editing and original music, also fails miserably in extracting a decent performance for the ever-reliable Manoj Bajpayee. The seasoned actor has very little to work with and simply could not save this sinking ship.

Up until now, I would have said Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal was the worst film of the year, however, Shrish Kundar’s Mrs. Serial Killer beats it by a mile. Even idiotic TikTok videos - with inane water spouting and insane plots - seem like a Martin Scorsese movie in comparison to this torture of nearly 2 hours.

Movie: Mrs Serial Killer

Director: Shirish Kunder

Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Verdict: 1 star