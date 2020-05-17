Pataal Lok Review: Terrific writing and phenomenal performances makes this social commentary a must-watch

In a scene, when Inspector Haatiram Choudhury (Jaideep Ahlawat) questions Tope Singh, one of the four accused in the aforementioned case, as to why he threw his mobile phone in the river. Singh, nonchalantly denies having done it. Choudhury points at the TV screen and says, “Ye TV par teri maa ki sagai dikha rahe hai b****d.” Tope simply says, “TV vale kuch bhi dikhate hai saheb.” This and a string of other scenes in the 9-episode show are swipes taken at real-life TV news anchors and channels who peddle hate and fake news, day in and day out, having reduced news into nothing but nuisance.

Paatal Lok, created by Sudip Sharma, is not only a scathing commentary on the times we live in but also dives deep into the nexus between the hooligans, politicians and security officials. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and Prosit Roy, the series puts the dark hinterland of India at centre stage. Here, 45 people are killed by a hammer and no police can intervene. Here, a lower caste woman is raped in front of her family who can do nothing but weep. Here, a sexual predator preys upon homeless children without any remorse. It's the wild.

Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary of Outer Jamuna Paar police station is assigned the case. Chaudhary, an ageing cop who has never got his due, finally gets to prove himself. Sanjeev Mehra, the morally ambiguous mediaman, sees his own assassination attempt as a chance to revive his dooming career. There is Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) assisting Chaudhary, occasionally studying to become an IPS officer and mostly facing the ire of being “the other”. There are a host of other characters lying around like pieces of a puzzle. Does Chaudhary crack the puzzle or does he get played? The answer to this question is safely tucked away in the final episode.

Without divulging any details about the well-paced script, the character that terrified me the most was Vishal aka Hatodha Tyagi. Played by Abhishek Banerjee, the psychopath is sure to send shivers down your spine. Sanjeev’s wife Dolly (Swastika Mukherjee) was another standout performer in the series and interestingly there is one small thread which ties the psychopath Tyagi and panic-stricken Dolly - their love for dogs - which plays a major role at the end.