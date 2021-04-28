From helping victims of domestic abuse to talking about life, films, and regrets... 35 questions with Somy Ali

1. The biggest myth about Somy Ali is…

That I went to India to become an actress.

2. The biggest myth about ’90s Bollywood is…

That they were an era of mediocre films, which is not true at all. They should watch Anth (lol).

3. The biggest myth about love is…

That it happens at first sight! There is no such thing and one who strongly believes in science rather than emotions knows that ‘love at first sight’ is absolute rubbish. It’s more like ‘lust’ at first sight.

4. The biggest life lesson from a breakup:

The only person you can rely on is yourself and anyone can turn on you in a millisecond. Expect nothing from anyone… not only while in an intimate relationship but in life in general. This will keep you from getting hurt. It’s also important to understand that everyone is out for themselves, there is nothing wrong with that. It’s a world of me first, me always, and I am no different. Life is built on symbiotic relationships.