'Suniel Shetty used to yell at me': Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali

Pakistan born actress Somy Ali, who dated actor Salman Khan for over eight years, has called herself a 'pathetic actor' and has also apologised to her co-stars for dealing with her.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, the 'Buland' actress said that she had no interest in acting and would always skipped her dance and dialogue rehearsals.

Asking her directors and producers to forgive her, Somy said, "I am baffled that how I did 10 films. From Salman, to Sanjay, to Saif, to Chunky, to Govinda, to Mithun da, Om Puri, I send them my heartiest apologies for dealing with me as an actor. And especially Mithun da, with whom I did four films; he was so patient with me. Suniel, I am so sorry, I was the worst dancer."

"Suniel used to yell at me and said, ‘You need to go to your dance rehearsals'," she added.