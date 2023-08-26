FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Preeti Jhangiani Says, 'Work Hard, But Play Hard Too' |

The second edition of the Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 will be published by the Free Press Journal soon. While our back end crew is busy compiling the figures, we decided to record some celebrity reminiscences about their time in school as a part of The FPJ’s interview series #StarsSchoolsAndStories.

Actress Preeti Jhangiani wowed the audience with her mesmerising performance in the romantic film Mohabbatein. Over the years, she has worked in films like Awara Paagal Deewana, LOC Kargil, Aan: Men at Work, and the recent web series Kafas. Preeti takes us on a nostalgia ride as she reminisces about her school days in Mumbai.

Which school did you study in and your favourite subjects?

I studied at G D Somani Memorial School in Cuffe Parade till the eighth grade and the remaining two years at St. Joseph’s Convent. My favourite subject was English.

Name your favourite teacher and why?

My favourite teacher was my English teacher Mrs. Mascarenhas, just because I love English as a subject and she really understood the thought behind my essays.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I was hardly punished. Never remember being punished. At the most, it was standing on your chair.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I was a girl guide and played throwball, baseball, and swimming.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

Only one or two really! Most have shifted abroad.

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

The playground. We were there every break playing, throwing a ball around. G D Somani had a huge ground.

A message for today’s students.

Work hard. Your parents do so much for you, it is the least you can do. However, also remember to play hard too!