Kafas Actress Preeti Jhangiani Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kajol

Preeti Jhangiani | Pic: Instagram/jhangianipreeti

Preeti Jhangiani is currently seen in a small but significant role as Tanya Bajaj in the web series Kafas. Directed by Sahil Sangha, it also stars Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. Based on the sensitive topic of child abuse, Kafas premiered on an OTT platform on June 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with Preeti for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us something about your character...

I always knew that Tanya Bajaj wasn’t a central character and it had very limited screen time but when I sat with my director Sahil Sangha, he assured me that my role has an impact and I do believe now since the show is out. I also wanted people to see me in a performance-oriented role, and not just flowing in a saree or crying. Once Suniel Shetty told me that every time he sees me on screen, I am crying (laughs).

How does it feel to be acting after a gap?

Prior to Kafas, there were so many opportunities that didn’t work out for me. The film offers I was getting weren’t that great so I stepped back and wanted to take a break. My film Victoria No. 203 (2007) fared badly at the box office and was out of theatres in like two to three days. My films didn’t get a good release or weren’t marketed well. Before my Hindi debut Mohabbatein (2000), I debuted in a Malayalam film Mazhavillu (1999).

What went wrong after your dream debut in Mohabbatein?

There were no roadblocks after the film released. I signed about 15 films after that but none of them took off. The only film that took off was Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), which again took a year after Mohabbatein to release. I was an outsider but although it was so easy for me to go up to Adi (Aditya Chopra) to seek advice or guidance, I was naive and shy.

Go on…

Back then, I wasn’t very aggressive that I had to do this. The entire game of media and PR was different. I wasn’t a go-getter but I would say, I got crazy offers during Mohabbatein and even after that. I was taken aback with my box office failures but I am not bitter about anything, there’s a place and time for everything I feel. Funnily, I never auditioned for Mohabbatein or the Rajshri music album Yeh Hai Prem (1997). In fact, Adi told me that if you don’t want to do the offered character, he would cast me another one.

A still from Kafas |

Were you ever a strategic actor?

My decisions were impulsive and I never retrospect. Even to get married, I was sure of Parvin (Dabas) and by then I had worked a lot. The industry did warn me that my career is over since I got married, but I know for a fact that it wouldn’t have happened with Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kajol in today’s times but it did happen with me.

What are your thoughts on being a part of male-dominated industry?

If people want to see them, it’s their choice. A large part of male actors do sell at the box office. But, that doesn’t mean a female-dominated film won’t work. I think the time and perspective have changed now. It’s really about the story today. I don’t think the audience cares anymore. In the recent past, we have seen an A-lister’s film tanked at the box office and this is the testimony.