FPJ Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s sister-in-law, Jyoti, returns to TV after 16 years with Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Actor Rani Mukerji’s sister-in-law and producer Raja Mukerji’s wife, Jyoti, who was last seen in the 2005 TV show Prratima (2005), is returning to acting after a hiatus of 16 years. Jyoti, who took a break to focus on her children (Myesha and Viaan), will be seen in the daily soap, Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Jyoti has acted in almost 20 television serials, including Gharana, Kitty Party, Mulk and Aandhi. Pratima was produced by her husband.

Jyoti started her TV journey in 2001 with filmmaker Anurag Basu’s show, Manzilein Apni Apni, as the lead. While the part fell in her lap quite easily, this time around, she had to take the audition route before bagging the role.

“I have come back after 16 years and it’s been a challenging experience for me. It’s a new world right now as I am a struggling actor today. I cannot hug my children after coming back from work as I need to take a shower first because we have a pandemic going on. Life has really changed… When I wanted to get back to work, I realised that all the people that I had worked with, are not there in the television industry today. The creative department has come in, and now, it’s the channel's call… In my time the producers ruled. One thing that has changed because of the pandemic is do your own audition at home and send it to the production house. Like I had to audition for this role and many roles as I was trying to get back to work for quite some time. But I don’t know the production houses and they don’t know me so for them I am like a newcomer, wanting to come back to work,” she says.