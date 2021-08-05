FPJ Exclusive: 'Mimi' director, Laxman Utekar, turns producer with 'Ittu Si Baat'

While Mimi is still enjoying the run on Netflix, its director, cinematographer Laxman Utekar, has quietly wrapped up his next. But he has donned a new hat this time.

After two successful directorial forays with Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Laxman has now turned producer with his next project, titled Ittu Si Baat, which is being directed by Adnan Ali. Mimi is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! sees Kriti Sanon play the title role -- it'd about a young woman who opts for surrogacy for a foreign couple in exchange for money.

Like Mimi, Ittu Si Baat, is set in a small town. However, instead of casting leading actors, Laxman has opted for fresh faces this time. The romantic comedy was shot in March this year during the pandemic and the shoot was wrapped up before the second wave began.