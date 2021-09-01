FPJ Exclusive: Ajay Devgn’s Mayday to be turned into a franchise?

Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Mayday, is perhaps one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Apart from the star, the movie boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and YouTube sensation Carry Minati playing himself. The movie, which revolves around the workings of the aviation industry, is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India. The film is produced by Ajay’s banner, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, with cinematography by Aseem Bajaj and Sandeep Kewlani writing the script.

Latest buzz is, Ajay is planning to turn the movie into a franchise. “Ajay and Rakul play pilots in the edge-of-the-seat movie. It is said to be inspired by an incident that has been further dramatised for the screen. The story revolves around a story about how a gutsy pilot made a ‘Mayday’ call and saved the lives of over 100 passengers. The film is unique because in Bollywood such stories haven’t been explored in a detailed manner. While there have been sequels to cop dramas like Singham, films on the internal workings of the aviation industry haven’t been made so far. Talks are on between Ajay, his creative team and Sandeep, to plan a sequel to Mayday. They have cracked a plot for part two and Ajay has liked the story. If Mayday works at the box office, the makers will launch a series of aviation thrillers. It is intelligent cinema for the masses and the multiplex audience.”

Not much beside the genre is known about the movie, including who plays what in it. Even details about Amitabh Bachchan’s character are being kept under wraps. But it is said he plays a high-ranking official of a government body, which regulates civil aviation in India. Boman essays a top airline owner, whose airplane is involved in the incident.

The source adds that each part will have a different story revolving around the aviation industry. “The characters of Mayday will not be taken forward. Meanwhile, Ajay’s character in Mayday will be highly appreciated for his swag. After playing Sultan Mirza in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, this is one movie that Ajay is bound to get a lot of appreciation for his role, direction and acting. The character has to work within his boundaries and yet he is a champion! The audience will go berserk after watching him,” the source added.

A couple of days ago, Ajay and his core production unit comprising cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, line producer Vikrant Sharma, first assistant director Sameer Sadwani and director’s assistant Daanish Gandhi flew to Russia for a seven-day recce for the movie. Once the locations are finalised, they will take about 40-45 days to prep for the schedule and fly to Russia in mid-October for the shoot. This will be the final schedule of Ajay Devgn's Mayday which was to be shot at Dubai airport in end-April but they couldn’t get permission. After this schedule, only a couple of day’s patchwork with Amitabh Bachchan remains to be shot in Mumbai. The film is being readied for April 29, 2022 release.

That schedule will have Ajay, Rakul and Boman. While most of the action, drama and dialogues have been shot in India, some scenes at the airport are left to be filmed. Ajay kicked off a major chunk of Mayday with co-star Aakanksha, at Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad last December.

After four years post Shivaay (2016), Ajay has wielded the directorial baton again at the studio where a huge set of an airport was constructed. While Boman has not worked with Ajay before, Mayday is Rakul's second outing with Ajay after De De Pyaar De (2019). Mayday also sees Ajay reunite once again with the Big B — their last outing together was Satyagraha (2013). Ajay and Bachchan have done quite a few films together like Major Sahab, Khakee and Hindustan Ki Kasam. Mayday sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Mayday is being dubbed as a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat drama.

