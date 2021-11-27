Find out what Sunny Deol's son Karan thinks about Ajay Devgn!

Karan Deol’s silver screen debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 received a lukewarm response. However, he is back with a new film titled Velle. Produced by Ajay Devgn, it is reportedly an adaptation of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. It will hit screens on December 10. We caught up for an exclusive conversation with Karan. Excerpts:

Tell us about Velle and your role in it.

The film is about three students. My character’s name is Rahul. He has failed five times in the 12th standard. He has a friend Rambo (Savant Singh Premi), who is as good as Rahul academically. Then there is another friend Raju (Visshesh Tiwari), who kind of looks up to us. The film is about how their life takes a turn for the unexpected when a joke backfires.

Your wink in the trailer has been the talking point. Can you say that you have significantly worked on your acting chops for this role?

I am happy that everyone has noted the small little important scenes shown in the trailer. It means a lot to me. I am just working hard. I have put a lot of effort into this film. I am thankful that it is coming across well amongst the audiences.

Do you think your experience as an AD helped you grasp the technicalities of filmmaking more minutely?

I was assistant director for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. You understand what all goes on the sets. You get real and practical knowledge. This is something you would not get from any institute where you just get to learn through theory. Acting is being in that moment. It is more of a practical job than a theoretical job. I studied abroad and learned acting for the camera.

Could you tell us how you got cast and did you meet Ajay?

I am very fortunate to get work, especially the way things were going. I’m grateful for that fact. Yes, I just met him once. He was sweet and a very grounded person. There wasn’t much talk, but it was a nice meeting, short and precise. Ajay sir is a brilliant person who inspires me because he is such a great actor himself.

What is your take on the variety of film genres today?

The youth can do various genres. Romance can interest them, and thrill-ers can intrigue them. People’s taste is changing rapidly. There is content for everyone in today’s times.

Change is the spice of life. What goes up comes down equally fast? What’s your opinion?

Trends that go up will fall down. These are just momentary trends. If you generally do something good that stands the test of a period of time, that will be long-lasting. Following a trend, you will be up at that moment of time, but you will also come back down.

Velle is directed by Deven Munjal. How was it working with him?

Deven let us be ourselves. If we improved during a scene, he never restricted us as we were in character and added something more to the story. I am happy that my director instilled a lot of confidence in me before beginning the film’s shoot.

