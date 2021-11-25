Salman Khan is glad theatres are back in business

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi releasing on the big screen, and its success has finally broken the dry spell for Bollywood. One actor who is elated beyond words is Salman Khan. "Theatres will never close down because we do not have any entertainment alternatives over here. Outside countries have many options for entertainment. Our family goes to enjoy outside and get entertained, especially watching films in theatres. Watching a hero and film on a big screen in that sound cannot be enjoyed on our mobile phones,“ Salman says.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:14 AM IST