'Filmmakers must apologize': Why Sushil Kumar is furious with Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3'

"I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing," Kumar told ANI.

"Filmmakers must apologize for portraying wrestlers in a bad light and must remove that particular scene from the movie," he added.

Kumar also urged every citizen to protest against the molestation scene.

"I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way," said Kumar.

"The filmmakers haven't done research on how wrestlers conduct themselves. I demand the removal of the objectionable scene," he asserted.