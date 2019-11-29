Commando 3: Strictly for Vidyut Jamval fans

Film: Commando 3

Cast: Vidyut Jamval, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah, Feryna Wazeir, Rajesh Tailang, Vicky Kadian, Abhilash Chaudhary, Sumeet Thakur, Mark Bennington, Atharva Vishwakarma

Director: Aditya Datt

Rating: **

Vipul Shah’s Commando is back with the third instalment, Commando 3. The last Commando was not really a masterpiece, but it was definitely better than this one. Vidyut Jamwal still delightfully flexes muscles, but in the absence of a solid story or relevant screenplay, his actions seem more sewed together for the sake of it, than being part of a compelling narrative.

The film opens to a cringe worthy scene of a akhada full of bullies trying to be moral police to a bunch of school girls. One of the heftiest among them tries lifting the young teen’s skirt and that’s when our hero Karan Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jammwal) enters the scene to predictably beat all the pehelwans into fine pulp. While the giggling school girls ask for a selfie, Dogra has bigger missions to think about. But Dogra has bigger missions to think about. He has been appointed to get to a mysterious ‘mastermind’ in London who is brainwashing the young boys in Mumbai and planning a dreadful terrorist attack on the city. Dogra accompanied by Radhika Reddy (Adah Sharma) and Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) has to hunt down the terrorist, Buraq Ansari (Gulshan Devaiah).

Director Aditya Datt unfortunately takes the cliched and done to death path of telling a story that has absolutely no novelty in it. In addition, the story has so many loopholes and goof ups right in the first half that you start losing interest even as the interval approaches. The writers (Darius Yarmil and Junaid Warsi) themselves seem to have lost interest by the time they reach the interval. The second half the writing gets more absurd and they don’t even bother tying the strings together to make some sense of what is going on in the screen. The laughable dialogues only harm the film further.

Vidyut Jammwal is sincere as ever. His amazing action sequences in the climax makes you want to see more of that than a hackneyed story being narrated. Wish to see him in a film more befitting his prowess. Adah Sharma looks hot, is decent with action but doesn’t really bother to fit into her character. Even when she’s in the midst of action, her blow dried hair and make up stays put. Angira Dhar is more impressive with her body language and her action skills. Gulshan Devaiah clearly struggles to fit into the role of a dreaded terrorist. Otherwise a dependable actor, Devaiah seems so out of place in this one that you almost start feeling bad for him. He struggles to deliver dialogues while trying to look menacing at the same time. Multi-tasking is clearly not his forte. Watch this film only if you are a die hard Vidyut Jammwal fan.