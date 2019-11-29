Commando 3: Paedophilic goon lifting schoolgirl's skirt in Vidyut Jammwal's movie draws flak

The makers of "Commando 3" have released Vidyut Jammwal's five minute introductory scene from the movie, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's a bold step and a big gamble.
The Central Board of Film Certification has been acting up strange when it comes to what should and shouldn’t be censored. The idea of over-sexualising a simple element for artistic expression seems to have been defenestrated by the makers of Commando 3.
The clip that has been shared on YouTube, shows how typically the hero saves the day, by protecting school girls from being molested by pehelwaans (wrestlers) pumping up at their akhada. However, the cringe worthy video has been shot in slow motion, including the part where the paedophile lifts up the girl’s skirt. That’s not all, Vidyut even offers the opposite party skirts of their own to wear before beating them up.
Several users commented on the video stating that it made them uncomfortable watching it. One wrote, "That scene is totally a director's imagination. Akahada has no such things as it is seen here. Director should have done more realistic approach than this."
Another user commented, "Action is good but the scene with the skirt with the camera focused on the skin is pathetic."
“It’s a shame how this filth Bollywood industry using girls of such small age just to heat up and spice up the hero entry....these cheap stunts gives society a fair share of rotten and wicked thought process... Plz report ...plz everyone report to at least delete that skirt scene,” wrote another.
Shah said, "Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it's our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed.”
After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.
The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.
