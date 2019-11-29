Commando 3: Paedophilic goon lifting schoolgirl's skirt in Vidyut Jammwal's movie draws flak

Several users commented on the video stating that it made them uncomfortable watching it. One wrote, "That scene is totally a director's imagination. Akahada has no such things as it is seen here. Director should have done more realistic approach than this."

Another user commented, "Action is good but the scene with the skirt with the camera focused on the skin is pathetic."

“It’s a shame how this filth Bollywood industry using girls of such small age just to heat up and spice up the hero entry....these cheap stunts gives society a fair share of rotten and wicked thought process... Plz report ...plz everyone report to at least delete that skirt scene,” wrote another.

Shah said, "Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it's our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed.”

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.