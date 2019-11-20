Invincible, Unstoppable and Bulletproof: The 'Commando 3' female power is here to slay!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando 3 trailer blew everyone’s mind with a glimpse of terrific action done by the lead actresses. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar will be seen breaking some serious stereotypes of how women are expected to behave. The movie’s mantra is also beti bachegi bhi, padhegi bhi aur peetegi bhi and the two actresses will be seen showcasing the same. While Adah Sharma was a part of Commando 2 as well, Angira marks her Hindi film debut with the movie.

Sharing her experience, Adah Sharma states, “I am thrilled to be repeated in Commando 3 after Commando 2 which is one of the biggest action franchises in India. I have gotten a chance to do some action that no girl has attempted before in India. I had recently posted a glimpse of me doing action with the stick on my social media which has received so much love and has got people excited that now I can’t wait for people to watch the film now.”

Angira Dhar adds, “Since I’m a huge fan of action films, I was mentally prepared for the challenges one would have to face while preparing for an action heroine's role. I almost had a knack for it, which I realized only after I started working on myself for the role. I prepared my stunts and choreography about 10-12 days before we started shooting the film. It was a discipline I was expected to follow, which I stuck to, to the T! I would be sparring till I dropped dead on the floor and also because there were trained professionals teaching us the ropes, I could challenge myself more and more every day and achieve the form and choreography as expected! It was challenging but fun.”