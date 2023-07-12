 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Shares Cryptic Poetry Amidst Cheating Allegations By Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
In a seemingly introspective Instagram post, Shekhar expressed his inner conflicts, presenting his emotions in a raw and honest manner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media on Wednesday to share a thought-provoking poem, following recent claims made by his former wife and actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, accusing him of infidelity during their marriage.

article-image

SHEKHAR KAPUR'S HEARTFELT POETRY

The poem conveyed sentiments of jealousy, greed, anger, love, and hate, all intertwined within the complexities of being human.

It touched upon his aspirations for compassion, creativity, and wholeness, revealing his spiritual inclinations as well.

The post garnered significant attention, with users flooding the comments section to express their admiration for Shekhar's vulnerability. One individual deeply resonated with the emotions conveyed, appreciating the director for articulating thoughts they had struggled to express themselves.

They even planned to save the post as a source of inspiration when grappling with their own internal dilemmas.

Another user acknowledged the depth and power of Shekhar's words, revealing that reading the poem had brought them closer to self-reflection. They thanked the filmmaker for his contribution, acknowledging the impact it had on their personal growth.

HAVE A LOOK AT HIS POETRY HERE:

SHEKHAR HAD EARLIER ADMITTED CHEATING OVER EX-WIFE SUCHITRA KRISHNAMOORTHI

Meanwhile, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, confirmed the allegations of infidelity but emphasized that marriages do not crumble solely due to unfaithfulness.

According to her, lack of respect plays a pivotal role in the breakdown of a relationship.

On the professional front, Shekhar Kapur recently directed the film "What's Love Got To Do With It?" showcasing his continued commitment to the craft of filmmaking.

article-image

