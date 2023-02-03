e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Age is just a number for 80-year-old artist Suchitra Devi

Bhopal: Age is just a number for 80-year-old artist Suchitra Devi

52 paintings on Hindu mythology, deities, rural ambience on display

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Age is just a number for 80-year-old artist Suchitra Devi who has showcased her works at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan. Her two-day solo painting exhibition began on Friday.

She started painting at the age of 65 after death of her husband SB Pandey, former director of KVIC. At that juncture, her granddaughter Ishita motivated her and gave her a new purpose in life. She proved that there is no age for art. Even after cataract surgery of both the eyes, her childhood passion of painting continues. She has made 400 paintings till now without taking formal training.

About 52 paintings based on Hindu mythology, deities, rural environment, sports, which she made in 20-years of artistic journey, are on display. She also painted her childhood memories which she spent in Burdwan district in West Bengal. She has made painting on cloth using fabric colour.

She told Free Press that this was the third show but first in Bhopal. “I was interested in painting since childhood. I got married at 17 and became busy. I felt lonely after the death of my husband in 2002. And then I decided to revive my childhood hobby with the help of my granddaughter who inspired me,” said Suchitra Devi who studied till class 10.

Suchitra who has settled in Mumbai has also started rock painting. “I still paint whenever I get time from my household chores,” she said. Besides painting, she loves to cook, watch cricket and football.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: U-19 World Cup champion Soumya Tiwari gets grand welcome in Bhopal
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Six boxers from Madhya Pradesh qualify for finals

Bhopal: Six boxers from Madhya Pradesh qualify for finals

Bhopal: ‘Ladakh doesn’t have sports policy or culture'

Bhopal: ‘Ladakh doesn’t have sports policy or culture'

No reward: After being the best, this kayaker awaits sponsorship

No reward: After being the best, this kayaker awaits sponsorship

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress MLAs lock horns over changing cities’ names

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress MLAs lock horns over changing cities’ names

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sound poll bugle from Bhind through Vikas Yatras

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sound poll bugle from Bhind through Vikas Yatras