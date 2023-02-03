Bhopal: Age is just a number for 80-year-old artist Suchitra Devi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Age is just a number for 80-year-old artist Suchitra Devi who has showcased her works at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan. Her two-day solo painting exhibition began on Friday.

She started painting at the age of 65 after death of her husband SB Pandey, former director of KVIC. At that juncture, her granddaughter Ishita motivated her and gave her a new purpose in life. She proved that there is no age for art. Even after cataract surgery of both the eyes, her childhood passion of painting continues. She has made 400 paintings till now without taking formal training.

About 52 paintings based on Hindu mythology, deities, rural environment, sports, which she made in 20-years of artistic journey, are on display. She also painted her childhood memories which she spent in Burdwan district in West Bengal. She has made painting on cloth using fabric colour.

She told Free Press that this was the third show but first in Bhopal. “I was interested in painting since childhood. I got married at 17 and became busy. I felt lonely after the death of my husband in 2002. And then I decided to revive my childhood hobby with the help of my granddaughter who inspired me,” said Suchitra Devi who studied till class 10.

Suchitra who has settled in Mumbai has also started rock painting. “I still paint whenever I get time from my household chores,” she said. Besides painting, she loves to cook, watch cricket and football.

