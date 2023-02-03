Bhopal: U19 world cup champion Tiwari gets grand welcome on homecoming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city girl who made the winning hit for India in the Under-19 women’s world cup, Soumya Tiwari, is back in her home of Bhopal. Here on her homecoming, Tiwari received a heartwarming grand welcome as hundreds of people gathered to meet and congratulate her at the airport.

"There were so many people, we didn’t imagine that around 2,000 people would show up; the airport security had to intervene," said Soumya’s father.

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by winning the first ever U19 women’s world cup. This win was more special for Madhya Pradesh as Bhopal’s youth cricketer Soumya Tiwari was the one who made the winning hit. It is needless to say that she received the grand welcome that she deserved after her triumph. On her return Soumya gave her medal to her coach Suresh Chainani.

Tiwari’s family, coach Suresh Chainani, and Secretary Hemant Kapoor, along with many other people, were part of this grand welcome. According to Soumya’s father, many more meet-and-greet events will also be organised in the upcoming days for Tiwari.

