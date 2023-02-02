Khelo India 2022: Water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” at Upper Lake Bhopal

e-Paper Get App
Canoeing and Kayaking events of womens’ category begin

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” as the Canoeing and Kayaking events began on Thursday here at Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake.

Approximately 90 female participants from all over the country are participating in the canoeing and kayaking events of women’s category on February 2. Till now the events that have been played in women’s category are Canoeing Doubles (C2) and Kayaking (K2).

In Canoeing doubles (C2) womens’ category, Akshaya Sunil and Megha Pradeep won gold in Kerala. Masuma Yadav and Shivani Verma came second from MP. Neha Devi and Madhusmita from Odisha won bronze.

In Kayaking doubles (K2) Ashita Dangi and O. Binita Chanu from MP won gold, Shruti Tanaji and T. Luxmi Chanu from Odisha won silver. Tanishq Patwa and Shagun Kumawat from Rajasthan won bronze.

Other events that will be played today are Kayaking (4 athletes), canoeing singles, doubles and canoeing (4 athletes).

article-image

