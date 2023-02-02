Khelo India 2022: Water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” at Upper Lake Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” as the Canoeing and Kayaking events began on Thursday here at Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake.

Approximately 90 female participants from all over the country are participating in the canoeing and kayaking events of women’s category on February 2. Till now the events that have been played in women’s category are Canoeing Doubles (C2) and Kayaking (K2).

In Canoeing doubles (C2) womens’ category, Akshaya Sunil and Megha Pradeep won gold in Kerala. Masuma Yadav and Shivani Verma came second from MP. Neha Devi and Madhusmita from Odisha won bronze.

In Kayaking doubles (K2) Ashita Dangi and O. Binita Chanu from MP won gold, Shruti Tanaji and T. Luxmi Chanu from Odisha won silver. Tanishq Patwa and Shagun Kumawat from Rajasthan won bronze.

Other events that will be played today are Kayaking (4 athletes), canoeing singles, doubles and canoeing (4 athletes).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)