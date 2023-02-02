Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh women's, men's basketball teams win

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts women's basketball team recorded an emphatic win against Karnataka while men's team also posted win against Punjab in the group match.

MP team defeated Karnataka 71-59 in the Group-A match. Ananya Maheshwari top-scored for the hosts with 21 points while captain Oshin Singh contributed 19 points. In the men's group match, MP beat a star-studded Punjab team 80-62. Captain Som Pratap Singh Tomar was the top scorer for MP with 22 points while Vikas Sharma scored 15 and Bhagat Singh scored 14 points.

Results:

Girls

Punjab beat Kerala 77-66 in Group A, Chhattisgarh beat Rajasthan 64-57 in Group B, Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra 95-62, Madhya Pradesh beat Karnataka 71-59

Boys

Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh 84-81 in Group-B, Chandigarh beat Kerala 107-67 in Group-B, Rajasthan beat Karnataka 93-45 in Group-A, MP beat Punjab 80-62.