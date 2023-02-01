Khelo India 2022: Three-day national yogasan championship begins on enthusiastic note

Girls exhibit elasticity of their body during the initial rounds of Yogasan competitions, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga seekers from across the country gathered at Madhav Seva Nyas on Wednesday under Khelo India and displayed their skills.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and other guests inaugurated the yoga competition under Khelo India by lighting the lamp. Elasticity of the body of devotees to the tune of the music was unmatched. Dressed in Tricolour costumes, a scintillating performance was given on the song Adi Yogi by Kailash Kher. Haryana Yoga Academy president Jaideep Arya, Goan sports minister Govind Gowde and Yogasana competition director Ved Prakash Sharma were present on the occasion.

Minister Yadav said that Yogasan has been made a part of the curriculum in Madhya Pradesh. Under Khelo India, the Yogasana competition will be held from February 1 to 3 and the Mallakhamb competition from February 6 to 10. More than 500 competitors are participating in both events.

In this Mahakumbh of sports, 128 yoga players from 19 states, selected out of 30,000 players from across the country, are presenting their talents in four events -- Traditional Yogasan, Artistic Single, Artistic Pair and Rhythmic Pair. Yoga players from all over the country are showing their enthusiasm in the hall of Madhav Seva Nyas of Ujjain under Khelo India.