Bridgerton Actress Simone Ashley Spotted Kissing Businessman Tim Sykes At US Open - Know Everything About Him

Simone Ashley, who is best known for playing the role of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, was spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery man at the US Open. The actress, who had recently been linked to actor Joshua Jackson, seemed to put those rumours to rest with her latest public appearance.

During one of the matches, cameras caught Ashley seated alongside Indian comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn. However, attention quickly shifted when she leaned towards the man on her other side and kissed him. The pair were also seen holding hands throughout the game, openly displaying affection.

Who is Tim Sykes?

According to a report in Just Jared, the man is Tim Sykes, a businessman and co-owner of New York’s Ruby Cafe. While his Instagram account remains private, Ashley follows him on the platform and this has fueled speculation that their relationship is more than casual.

Simone Ashley and her boyfriend were seen at Day 9 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships pic.twitter.com/6f4Xi0sgSM — 📸 (@metgalacrave) September 2, 2025

📸 | Simone Ashley, Kal Penn and Zakir Khan at the US Open on September 1, 2025 in New York City, NY pic.twitter.com/0mx33BmGz2 — Simone Ashley Network (@simoneanetwork) September 2, 2025

Also, it may be mentioned that the US Open outing appears to mark Ashley’s first public confirmation of a new romance.

Just weeks earlier, the actress was spotted walking in New York City with Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. Although the two looked cheerful during their outing, neither addressed the rumours.

Simone is a British actress best known for her breakout role as Kate in Netflix’s global hit Bridgerton (Season 2), where she starred opposite Jonathan Bailey. Born in 1995 to Indian Tamil parents, Ashley grew up in Surrey and pursued acting after training at the ArtsEd School in London.

She began her career with guest appearances in shows like Doctors and Casualty, before gaining recognition in Sex Education as Olivia Hanan. However, it was her casting in Bridgerton that catapulted her to international fame.

Ashley has since become a rising star in Hollywood, appearing on prestigious red carpets, collaborating with luxury fashion houses, and lining up promising projects.