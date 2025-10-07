Filmmaker Hemanth Kumar Arrested In Bengaluru For Sexual Harassment, TV Actress Claims He Spiked Her Drink & Recorded Private Videos

Actor-producer Hemant Kumar has been arrested in Bengaluru by the Rajajinagar Police on charges of sexual harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation, following a complaint filed by a television actress. The actress was introduced to Hemant in 2022 and was cast as the lead in his 2017 film Richie, with an agreed remuneration of Rs 2 lakh, of which Hemant initially paid an advance of Rs 60,000.

Hemanth Kumar Arrested For Sexual Harassment

She alleged that during the film's shooting and promotional activities, Hemant subjected her to sexual harassment. According to her complaint, Hemant took her to Mumbai under the pretext of promoting the film, mixed alcohol into a mocktail and made her drink it, and also allegedly captured private videos and photos of her without her consent.

Hemanth Kumar Forced Actress To Perform Obscene Scenes

The actress further said that Hemanth forced her to wear revealing outfits, perform obscene scenes, and even touched her inappropriately, which made her uncomfortable and that the situation became difficult to move forward with the project.

When the actress resisted, Hemanth reportedly sent goons to follow her and issued life threats to her and her mother. Following her complaint, Rajajinagar police arrested Hemanth and produced him before the court.

She also accused Hemanth of issuing a cheque that later bounced.

Hemanth Kumar Accused Of Sharing Actress' Personal Details

Additionally, Kumar has been accused of posting edited and uncensored video clips of the film on social media without Censor Board approval, sharing the actress’s personal details, and publicly defaming her.

The police stated that Hemant has been taken into custody and remanded to judicial detention while the investigation continues.