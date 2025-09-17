Ashish Kapoor Breaks Silence After Arrest In Rape Case: 'Truth Will Always Prevail, Have Full Faith In Legal System'

Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested on September 3 in Pune after a woman accused him of raping her in the washroom of a Delhi house party in August, has issued his first statement days after a Delhi court granted him bail, observing that there was nothing on record to show he did not cooperate with the investigation.

Ashish Kapoor Issues Statement After Arrest In Rape Case

On Tuesday, September 16, Ashish expressed relief and reiterated his faith in the country’s judicial system. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Following the recent incident, I'm filled with a deep sense of relief & gratitude. This experience has been a powerful reminder of the strength of our democracy & the principles enshrined in our constitution. I have full faith in the legal system, and this outcome has only strengthened that belief. The diligent work of everybody ensured that justice was served and the truth was brought to light."

Check out Ashish Kapoor's full statement:

Photo Via Instagram/@kapooraashish

"This is a testament that truth will always prevail. I want to thank everyone who supported me during this tough time & express my profound appreciation for a system that protects the rights of every citizen," he added.

All About The Case

The woman claimed the incident was recorded, but no video has been found. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses show Kapoor and the victim entering the washroom, with others knocking when they stayed inside. An argument later reached the society gate, where the victim said Kapoor’s friend’s wife hit her. Police said the wife made the PCR call.

Who Is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish is 40 years old. He has appeared in TV shows like Ssshhh…Phir Koi Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. He gained fame for his role as Uday in Dekha Ek Khwaab, which starred Priyal Gor in the lead.