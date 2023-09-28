Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Staff, Calls It 'Absolute Honour'

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has a new reason to rejoice after having designed the dreamy wedding attire for new bride Parineeti Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, the ace designer shared about his brand new collaboration with aviation giant Air India. Manish will now design the new uniform for the airline carrier's staff.

Check out the announcement from his post below:

Sharing his excitement over the collaboration, Manish shared, "It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with @AirIndia, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. #airindiaxmanishmalhotra"

As per reports, Manish has met the frontline staff of the carrier and his team will design the outfits for over 10,000 Air India employees, inclusive of cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff. Specifications have also been noted keeping comfort and efficiency in mind, while not compromising on the carrier's traditional principles. By which it can be understood that the new sarees that will be proposed will not require intricate draping but ones that can be time-saving, yet ensure neatness.

Air India too took to its social media collaterals to share details about their tie-up with Manish and his team. Taking to their X, formerly known as Twitter, the national carrier shared, "Fashion takes flight Delighted to announce our partnership with celebrated couturier, @ManishMalhotra, to design new uniforms for our cabin crew, pilots and other colleagues on the frontline. Exciting times ahead, as we collaborate with Manish Malhotra to create a stunning new look for our colleagues that will represent the new Air India we are building."

See their tweet below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since 1962, flight attendants aboard AI aircrafts have donned sarees ever since JRD Tata insisted on making the switch from Western outfits.

As per a report by a leading daily, the new uniforms are likely to be in accordance with the carrier's colour scheme i.e shades of red and gold.

Manish's Upcoming Projects

2023 has surely been a busy year for the designer and one where he has taken to newer ventures. With the launch of his own production house, Stage 5 Productions, Manish is also the producer's hat with Train From Chhapraula, the Tisca Chopra-directorial, which stars Radhika Apte, Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu.

Besides that the fashion veteran also has Bun Tikki, which will mark evergreen diva Zeenat Aman's comeback and the Meena Kumari-biopic starring Kriti Sanon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)