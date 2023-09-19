Manish Malhotra's Ganpati Celebration: Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Arrive For Darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Pooja Hegde stunned in a saree as she arrived for Manish Malhotra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Photo Via Instagram
Urmila Matondkar graced her presence at Manish Malhotra's residence in a pink and green saree.
Photo Via Instagram
The Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, donned traditional outfits for the celebrations.
Photo Via Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh flaunted their happy smiles as they posed with Manish Malhotra.
Photo Via Instagram
Dressed in ethnic outfits, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor were seen at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looked ethereal as they dressed up in traditional attire at Manish Malhotra's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Photo Via Instagram
Ananya Panday looked pretty in pink as she attended celebrations at Manish Malhotra's residence.
Photo Via Instagram
The 90's divas, Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar, happily posed with Manish Malhotra.
Photo Via Instagram
Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gave couple goals as they graced their presence at Manish Malhotra's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon wore a shimmery traditional kurta for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Photo Via Instagram
Sara Ali Khan donned a yellow salwar suit as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati's darshan.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla