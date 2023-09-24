 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza Post Glimpses Of Their OOTDs From The Main Function
As per unofficial reports circulating on the Internet, the couple have officially tied the knot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

While the world awaits the first glimpses of Mrs. and Mr Chadha as wife and man for life, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and tennis ace Sania Mirza, who are two of the confirmed celebrity attendees at the wedding, have posted glimpses of their looks from the main function.

While Sania reposted an image from sister Anam's story, Manish posted an image of himself donning an all-white ensemble.

Manish took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his ash white sherwani, paired with white pants and a matching dupatta.

Check out the Insta story below

article-image

Instagram: Manish Malhotra

Anam too shared an image of Sania wearing a multi-color lehenga paired with an earthy brown dupatta, while Anam herself is wearing a mint-green saree.

Take a look at their outfits below.

Instagram: Sania Mirza

article-image

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Parineeti and Raghav are now officially man and wife. As we await their first glimpses to be shared soon online, media reports suggest that the couple, their families and guests immediately rushed to get ready for the reception that follows immediately post the main ceremony.

While eminent politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray were some of the invited guests from Raghav's end, Sania and Manish were some of the guests invited from Pari's end.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karan Johar were confirmed attendees who unfortunately couldn't make it owing to their respective personal commitments. But, surely, their presence would've added made the occasion a lot much merrier.

article-image

