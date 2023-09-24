All You Need To Know About The Leela Palace In Udaipur; Wedding Venue Of Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra | The Leela Palace

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are all set to get married today, that is September 24, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their big fat wedding will be held at the luxurious and super-expensive, The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The Leela Palace in Udaipur faces the riverfront and offers a blend of Rajasthani vibes, a royal and vintage look.

Cost of rooms at The Leela Palace

The hotel includes a variety of suites such as the Maharaja Suites, Royal Suite, Duplex Suite, Luxury Suite, and Grand Heritage Suite and all the rooms have stunning interiors, artefacts and artwork.

Grande Heritage Lake View Room at The Leela Palace Udaipur | The Leela Palace

The Leela Palace

The cost of a room in The Leela Palace per night starts from ₹43,000 as per the hotel's website, whereas the price of lake view rooms starts at ₹47,000. The price of a luxury suite is over ₹85,000.

The wedding venue's most expensive room is the Duplex Suite with a private plunge pool, which costs ₹1,51,000.

Unique features of The Leela Palace

The Leela Palace provides a rich experience, excellent hospitality and has splendid architecture with marble work and domed buildings. It truly represents Rajashtan heritage and mixes contemporary design with Mewar architectural elements.

The Leela Palace

Folk music at The Leela Palace | The Leela Palace

Luxurious spa at The Leela Palace | The Leela Palace

The hotel offers a captivating view of Lake Pichola especially during the sunsets. The Leela Palace organises cultural performances like traditional Rajasthani folk music and dance like the Ghoomar.

The royal palace offers amenities like a luxurious spa with Ayurvedic therapeutic therapies. One can even, enjoy a dining experience in a shikhara (traditional boat) while in the middle of Lake Pichola. They also, have infinity pool that provides a scenic lake view.

Dining options include three dining rooms which serve cuisines from across the world. Open air fine dining restaurant, Sheesh Mahal overlooks the scenic Lake Pichola and gives a royal feel while dining here. On the other hand, the Library Bar is a lounge for relaxing and unwinding after a busy outing day.

