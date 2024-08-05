Farah Khan Pens Emotional Note As She Mourns Mother Menka Irani's Death: 'She's Always A Part Of Me'

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan penned an emotional note to mourn her mother Menka Irani's death. Irani passed away on July 26 after undergoing multiple surgeries. She was 79.

Farah took to her Instagram account to share a couple of throwback pictures with her mother. In the caption, she stated that she doesn't want anyone to mourn Irani's death and said she will soon get back to work. Farah also thanked those who visited them and stood by their side during the tough time.

"My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly.. she was far wittier n funny than both sajid n I put together," Farah wrote.

Thanking her friends and colleagues, the filmmaker mentioned, "I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only frm our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging. To all her doctors n nurses at Nanavati hospital who tried their best everyday. N to our consulting docs frm Chandigarh pgi n belle vue hospital.. We are grateful you gave us some more days with her.

"Its time to get back to work.. that’s what she was always proud of. Our work! I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone.. 🙏🏼♥️ p.s- the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here," Farah concluded her post.

Soon after Farah shared the post, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sonu Sood, Sania Mirza, Vaibhavi Merchant, Shamita Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sunita Kapoor among others dropped heart emoticons.

Actress Huma Qureshi commented, "Aunty will want you to keep laughing and remembering her thru her fun stories … if u mope even one day .. you know she will be most upset and will come n flicker your lights."

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Farah had revealed that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries. On her birthday on July 12, Farah had penned a heartfelt note for her mother and had lauded her strength.

Irani was the sister of former child actors Honey Irani, who later married Javed Akhtar, and Daisy Irani. Not many know but Irani also acted in the film Bachpan in 1963, which starred Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.