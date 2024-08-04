Sajid Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Mother Menaka Days After Her Death: 'Can't Believe You're Gone' (PHOTO)

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's late mother, Menaka Irani, passed away recently due to prolonged illness in Mumbai. She was 79. Days after her demise, Sajid shared an emotional note remembering his late mother.

Sharing an unseen childhood photo on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Still can't believe you are gone...luv u forever mummy..." Menaka was the sister of child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani.

Check out the photo:

On July 27, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Rani Mukerji, Shiv Thakare, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhihsek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, arrived at Farah and Sajid's Mumbai residence to offer their condolences.

A few weeks back, Menaka celebrated her 79th birthday. Farah had taken to social media to share pictures, writing, “We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen. sSense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."

"Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ♥️ can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you," she added.

Sajid's mother also worked as an actor in the film Bachpan, which was released in 1963. The movie also starred Salman Khan’s father and scriptwriter, Salim Khan.

Earlier, Farah discussed the financial difficulties she, her mother, and Sajid faced after her father, Kamran Khan, passed away due to alcoholism. Speaking to Radio Nasha, she said, "I belonged to a filmy family, but by the time I turned five, we were the poor cousins. We’d lost all our money, and dad’s film had flopped. We had a riches-to-rags story. So, they (rest of the family) were all rocking, and we were the charity cases. Sajid and me and our mother were the charity cases. But, of course, they were very nice to us. They let us stay in their house."