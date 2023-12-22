Fans Celebrate Salaar Release With Massive Cutout Of Prabhas At Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre (WATCH) |

Fans just can't keep calm as the action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire', starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is finally in theatres. A massive crowd of people kicked off the first day, the first show with a grand celebration. Fans are excited about watching Prabhas's new avatar on screen.

A massive crowd gathered to watch the first show at Hyderabad's famous Sandhya Theatre and fans ensured that the opening of Prabhas's latest release was nothing less than a celebration.

Absolute madness at Sandhya theatre 🥵🔥🔥🔥 #Prabhas 👑🙏



Several videos and pictures of this massive celebration by fans went viral on social media.

Fans were seen dancing to the tunes of Prabhas's songs, carrying posters, and banners. A big cutout of the actor was also spotted at the venue to welcome the film in a grand manner.

Showing their excitement, fans were also seen throwing confetti in the air.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

It also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Bollywood is going to witness a big box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar. 'Dunki' was released in the theatres on December 21, while 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' is up in the cinema today.

Recently, speaking about the box office clash between the two big films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it."