Exclusive! Dhairya Karwa reveals why he is smitten by his Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone

After playing Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok and Ravi Shastri in male-centric films Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, respectively, Dhairya Karwa will finally be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming directorial venture titled Gehraiyaan. The film is a complex take on romance, and his first female co-star is Deepika Padukone. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Dhairya talks about his gorgeous co-actor, producer Karan Johar and more. Excerpts:

You have done Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83 in the past, but it looks like Gehraiyaan is your debut, your thoughts?

Every actor dreams to be in this position. I have been a part of big films, as you mentioned, which are also loved by people universally, but I feel those scripts let me do only small bits as an actor. With Gehraiyaan, I am acting at the forefront, and people will notice me. There’s an opportunity for me to perform as well, but I also believe that if my earlier films weren’t 83 and URI: The Surgical Strike, I wouldn’t have brought the kind of confidence to act in this film.

Deepika Padukone is your first-ever female co-actor. How was your experience working with her?

It’s actually not a bad start (laughs). She is a massive star that we all know, but she is a sweetheart. It takes time to consciously get over when you find yourself staring at her. It was such a joyful and fulfilling experience with her. I got to know her personal side. She is extremely warm, sorted and personal, but that’s the common thread between Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and now her. So, technically I have worked with both husband and wife now (giggles).

Do you regret that Siddhant got to do all the steamy scenes with Deepika and not you?

Not at all, you have to watch the film for that. We have saved the best for the film.

You are the newest amongst the cast of the film. What suggestions did you get on the sets while shooting?

Shakun and my co-actors allowed me to be creative. They all were very secure in their own characters. In fact, they created such an environment on the sets that it was conducive for me. I remember, just before we went onto the floors in Goa, I met Karan (Johar) for the first time at his house. He was so generous and made me so comfortable. He told me not to take the pressure of performing but just enjoy doing the film. Even Shakun treated me equal to all. I wasn’t put in the last since I am new.

How relatable is your character Karan in real life?

I feel Karan is very relatable. We all know at least one Karan in our lives, who is urban, funny, laid back, chilled out and has made not so good choices in life.

Paparazzi will start taking you more seriously now. Are you prepared?

I don’t know what’s coming my way, really. I can only find out post-February 11, 2022 (laughs).

Also, you have done a short film titled Amritsar Junction?

I am waiting for this one as it is entirely a different project where I am playing an antagonist. It’s another exciting film as well. All my previous films are poles apart from each other; 83 is a sports drama, URI: The Surgical Strike is an action-thriller.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST