'I never thought that I would get this kind of role in my career', says Aamna Sharif on playing a cop in web series, 'Damaged 3'

Aamna Sharif’s character Kashish in Kahiin To Hoga is still loved and cherished by the audience and her fans. Back in 2009, Aamna made her presence felt in Bollywood by starring in Aloo Chaat along with Aftab Shivdasani and appeared in notable movies like Ek Villain and Roohi.

After winning hearts with her scintillating performances in daily soaps and the silver screen, Aamna is now all set to take the OTT space by storm. The Kahiin To Hoga star will take a digital plunge and essay a role of a headstrong cop, Rashmi in the third season of the psychological crime thriller, Damaged. And while Aamna is playing a cop on screen for the first time, she spills the beans about her character, how she prepped for the role, how she feels to be tagged as a ‘TV actor’, and more. Excerpts:

How challenging was it to play a cop in Damaged 3?

When I took up the role, I didn’t expect it to be so challenging. I have had sleepless nights. I have never abused in Hindi or smoked in my life, but this character has that language and trait. As an actor, I had to emote naturally. I went through workshops for the first time to understand the character in a better way. I saw many interviews of the cops to understand their body language and mannerisms. Though Rashmi comes across as a modern woman, but this is not who I am in real life. I disconnected from the entire friend circle for almost 10 days before the shoot.

Television shows are high on drama, do you feel Rashmi was mentally exhausting too?

I feel it’s amazing to even get to play such roles. I never thought that I would get this kind of role in my career. We see mostly male actors playing cops. I feel it’s great what OTT platforms have to offer to female actors. Rashmi is absolutely not how Aamna is, the character demands to even hold a guy’s crotch, which I can’t even dream of in real life.

Heard you were shooting in Kashmir for the past two months…

It’s too early to talk about it. It’s a web series.

Was it difficult for you to cope with the tag of television actor when you were approached films?

I have gotten that a lot in the past and still get that at times. It’s never been easy for me to deal with this. Though my television show was huge, but it was very difficult for me to get the right films. Honestly, I had no one to guide me. The tag of television will always be a part of me, no matter what kind of break I have taken. I feel when you do a single character for too long, the whole acting bit becomes mechanical and to get away from it, I wanted to explore the OTT space.

Do you regret your film choices?

Not really. Back then it was great what I did. I didn’t have anyone to guide me so, I picked up films I could on my own. Those were my choices.

What are you working on these days?

I came back from Kashmir two-three days ago and got busy with the promotions of Damaged 3. I will take a break for a week or so and then decide.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST