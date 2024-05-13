 'Everyone Is Going To F**k Up': Maheep Kapoor DEFENDS Sanjay Kapoor's Extramarital Affair
Earlier, Maheep Kapoor revealed that he cheated on her in the early days of their marriage.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Maheep Kapoor shocked everyone when she revealed on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2022 that her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, had cheated on her in the early days of their marriage.

In a new interview with Zoom, Maheep defended her husband's extramarital affair and said that it is 'fine.' She added, “I feel people just don’t want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break; everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to f**k up."

She added that people can have an opinion about it but don’t be nasty about it. Further, Maheep was asked who between her and Sanjay is the stricter parent; to this, she took her husband's name and blamed his dating history.

Maheep said that Sanjay has realised all that 'kameena sh*t' he has done in the past, thus he gets paranoid with Shanaya.

"I had to tell him to calm down. Then I realised he is thinking, what if some boy does what he did. He is a stricter one but now he is a little calmer with Shanaya," she concluded.

Maheep and Sanjay got married in 1997. He is the youngest brother of Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, Maheep is all set to return for the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey will be seen, along with Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

